Single game tickets on sale now for 2018

Single game tickets for 2018 Evansville Otters’ home games at Bosse Field are on sale now.

Individual tickets are available for purchase to 48 regular season games and three exhibition games this year at Bosse Field.

Single-game ticket prices are $12 for VIP seats and $10 for Premium Field Box seats, which includes in-seat wait service. General Admission tickets are $6 on date of game but $5 in advance before date of game.

Discounted group tickets for a single game are $9 for Premium Field Box tickets and $3 in General Admission seating. Purchases of 20 or more tickets are required for discounted group ticket rates. Group tickets must be purchased via phone or at the Bosse Field box office to receive discounted rates.

Tickets can be purchased online at evansvilleotters.com, by phone at 812-435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Full and half season ticket packages are also available for purchase. These can be purchased for General Admission, Premium Field Box, and VIP seating areas. The Premium and VIP Field Box seating options feature in-seat waiting service.

Fans can also choose the Flex 20 ticket option. The Flex 20 plan includes 20 General Admission vouchers that can be used at any 2018 regular season home game. This allows vouchers to be used in any increment and at any game to best fit your schedule.

Fans interested in booking a group outing at Bosse Field can contact the Otters’ office to ask about the tent and field box picnic options or the exclusive Bud Light Lime Patio. The picnics include tickets to the game in select seating areas and an all-you-can-eat select menu.

Coming off their second consecutive postseason appearance, the Otters finished 2017 with a 52-44 record before falling to the Schaumburg Boomers three games to one in the Frontier League Division Series.

Opening Night is May 11 when the Otters open the regular season at Bosse Field against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m. The final regular season home game will be Sunday, August 26 against the River City Rascals before the Otters travel to Gateway and Normal to conclude the 2018 regular season.

The 2018 home schedule will feature seven Thirsty Thursdays, six $2 Tuesdays, nine Family Day Sundays, and seven firework nights – including Opening Night.

In 2018, $2 Tuesdays will provide the opportunity for fans to take advantage of $2 popcorn and $2 General Admission tickets.

The Family Day Sunday package will consist of four General Admission tickets, four popcorn, soda, and snow cone vouchers along with two inflatable passes. The package is a $74 value for only $40 – a special deal for the entire family.

Fan-favorite Thirsty Thursdays will return in 2018 for special pricing on draft beverages at the ballpark.

Firework nights will feature a postgame firework show where fans can stay in their seats after the game to enjoy a dazzling fireworks display.

Game times for the 2018 home schedule are 6:35 p.m. for games Tuesday through Saturday and 2:05 p.m. for games on Sunday.

Home exhibitions are Wednesday, May 2 at 11 a.m., Friday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m., and Wednesday, May 9 at 10 a.m.

On Sunday, June 24, the Otters will host the Southern Illinois Miners at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 27 will be a 12:05 p.m. start time as the Otters take on the Gateway Grizzlies.

The only home doubleheader for the Otters will be Wednesday, May 30 at 5:05 p.m. against the Florence Freedom.

The Otters are looking forward to having fans join the affordable, family-fun this season at historic Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Season tickets, group outing packages, and single game tickets are on sale now for the 2018 season.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters