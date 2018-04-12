USI-Tampa tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming University of Southern Indiana and fourth-ranked University of Tampa three-game baseball series at the USI Baseball Field. The series is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 20; 6 p.m. April 21; and noon April 22.



Ticket prices are $5 per game or $10 for all three games of the series and can be purchased in advance until April 19 at the USI Athletics office. Fans also can purchase tickets in advance at the USI Baseball Field during the Eagles' game versus Kentucky Wesleyan College April 17.

Courtesy: USI Athletics