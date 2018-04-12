ULFC Hole-in-One Shootout supports Boys & Girls Club

This Saturday amateur golfers age 18 and above have the chance to participate in the United Leasing & Finance Championship Hole In One Shootout Qualifiers from 9AM-1PM at the following courses: Oak Meadow Country Club; Rolling Hills Country Club; Helfrich Golf Course; Fendrich Golf Course; and Boonville Country Club and Tee Time from 10AM-1PM.



For $10 participants receive 1 shot and a full week pass to the United Leasing & Finance Championship and for $35 participants receive 4 shots and a full week pass. Two qualifiers from each course will advance to the final shootout on April 28 at Victoria National Golf Club following play of the United Leasing & Finance Championship.

The grand prize is a 2018 Cadillac Escalade from Romain and runner up prizes include a foursome to Victoria National Golf Club, fit bit charge 2 with two dozen Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, and a foursome to Rolling Hills Country Club.

In conjunction with the United Leasing & Finance Championship this hole in one shootout event is an additional way to support local organizations of which the Boys & Girls Club has been selected. Funds from these qualifiers will enhance after-school math and reading programs and assist with various summer field trips.

On April 21 additional qualifiers will take place at Evansville Country Club and Quail Crossing from 9AM-1PM.