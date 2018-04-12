USI rolls by OCU, 6-3

Hydrofest returns to the Evansville riverfront this Labor Day weekend.More >>
Evansville's bus station is about to get another security upgrade in the form of police presence. METS got approval from the Board of Public Works today to move forward with the safety measure.More >>
Dispatch says the fire broke out Thursday morning on 3rd and Walnut Street at the Rockport Inn, which we're told by viewers is a local landmark.More >>
An Evansville mother is in jail facing a neglect charge after an incident that happened on Wednesday.More >>
An Evansville mother is in jail after police say her toddler was brought to the hospital with a head injury.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
A court document is providing new insight into a murder investigation after a 24-year-old woman was found dead.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
Tony Stewart and the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. have agreed to settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the former NASCAR star for his role in the death of their son.More >>
According to her Instagram post, Skyler said she wanted to take all the black queens who made a difference in her life to prom with herMore >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
