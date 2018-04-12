Former Indiana mail carrier charged for not delivering mail

A former Indiana mail carrier has been accused of paying someone to dispose of 11,000 pieces of mail and hiding another 6,000 in his home.

Kristopher Block was charged Tuesday in LaPorte Circuit Court with felony official misconduct and misdemeanor theft. A judge issued a warrant for Block's arrest, but online jail records indicate he's yet to be taken into custody.

The U.S. Postal Service began an investigation when a Berrien County sheriff's deputy discovered undelivered mail in a Michigan ravine last year. Court documents say the letters originated from the LaPorte Post Office, where Block was the assigned mail carrier.

Court records say Block told authorities he took mail home when he couldn't deliver it by the end of his shift and would routinely pay a friend to burn the letters.

