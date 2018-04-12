Two dead after Knox Co. fire

Two people are dead after a fire in Knox County.

According to the coroner, it happened early Thursday morning in the 5000 block of S. 6th Street Rd. in Vincennes. Several fire departments responded to the scene.

Few details are available right now and no names have been released.

The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

