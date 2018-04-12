Suspect shot at Spencer Co. construction site - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Suspect shot at Spencer Co. construction site

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) -

Authorities are looking for the person who opened fire on a Spencer County construction site.

According to the sheriff's office, around 6:45 Thursday morning authorities were called to a construction site in the area of  550 E. and St. Rd 66, near Grandview to check out a call about shots being fired.

We're told no one was hurt, but the suspect is still on the loose.

Call the sheriff's office if you know anything about what happened.

