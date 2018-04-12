Two men arrested after wild chase

According to the coroner, it happened early Thursday morning in the 5000 block of S. 6th Street Rd. in Vincennes. Several fire departments responded to the scene.More >>
Police say officers responded Tuesday afternoon to the 3500 block of Frederica Street to check out a report about a vehicle that was stolen with a child inside.More >>
Authorities are looking for the person who opened fire on a Spencer County construction site.More >>
Dispatch says the fire broke out Thursday morning on 3rd and Walnut Street at the Rockport Inn, which we're told by viewers is a local landmark.More >>
Two men are in jail after a wild high-speed chase that ended with a crash Wednesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
When you do something embarrassing, thinking about how you would react if you saw someone else in the same situation might reduce your shame, researchers say.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
