Two men arrested after wild chase

Two men are in jail after a wild high-speed chase that ended with a crash Wednesday night.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers went to check out a report from other drivers on I-64 about someone driving faster than 100 mph near the 58-mile marker.

A responding trooper saw the suspect vehicle passing the Ferdinand exit near the 63-mile marker.

State police say the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Zeberiah M. Stilwell, of Princeton, eventually exited I-64 in Perry County and went north on State Road 145 where he ignored a road closure barricade.

We're told Stilwell continued northbound on 145 before making an abrupt U-turn and driving back south head-on towards the trooper who was chasing him as he was attempting to exit his patrol car.

Stilwell swerved before hitting the trooper and then drove through a field near Taylor Hollow Road, before crashing into a ditch. Stilwell and his passenger, 22-year-old William B. McCarter, of Vincennes, both got out the car and tried to run away.

McCarter was quickly caught near where the crash happened, but Stilwell was able to make it away from the scene.

A short time later, a 911 call came in from a homeowner in the area about someone trying to break into their home. Authorities went to check it out and found Stilwell running in some woods near the home. They chased Stilwell down and took him into custody.

Stilwell and McCarter were taken to area hospitals to get checked out before being taken to jail. McCarter is facing charges of common nuisance, resisting law enforcement without a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Stilwell is facing a very long list of charges including criminal recklessness, auto theft, burglary and several more drug-related charges out of Illinois.

