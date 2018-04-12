KSP: Man led troopers on chase after speeding away from checkpoi - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KSP: Man led troopers on chase after speeding away from checkpoint

Joseph McGovern, 49. (Henderson Co. Detention Center) Joseph McGovern, 49. (Henderson Co. Detention Center)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

State police say a Henderson man is in jail after a chase.

According to KSP, troopers were conducting a checkpoint Tuesday night on US 60 East, near Spottsville. 

We're told when 49-year-old Joseph McGovern, of Reed, stopped at the checkpoint he didn't give troopers his driver’s license and then "aggressively" sped away.

State police say McGovern led troopers on a four-mile chase before wrecking his vehicle in a flooded portion of Reed-Newman Road.

McGovern was arrested and taken to the Henderson Co. Detention Center. He is facing a long list of charges.

