KSP: Man led troopers on chase after speeding away from checkpoint

State police say a Henderson man is in jail after a chase.

According to KSP, troopers were conducting a checkpoint Tuesday night on US 60 East, near Spottsville.

We're told when 49-year-old Joseph McGovern, of Reed, stopped at the checkpoint he didn't give troopers his driver’s license and then "aggressively" sped away.

State police say McGovern led troopers on a four-mile chase before wrecking his vehicle in a flooded portion of Reed-Newman Road.

McGovern was arrested and taken to the Henderson Co. Detention Center. He is facing a long list of charges.

