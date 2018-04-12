Firefighters battle blaze at Rockport Inn - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Firefighters battle blaze at Rockport Inn

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
(Source: Darren Ewing, Rockport Street superintendent)
(Source: Darren Ewing, Rockport Street superintendent) (Source: Darren Ewing, Rockport Street superintendent)
Several fire departments were called in to help put out the flames. (WFIE)
The owner of the inn tells 14 News she believes the fire started in the kitchen and then spread. (WFIE)
ROCKPORT, IN (WFIE) -

Crews responded to a fire in Spencer Co.

Dispatch says the fire broke out Thursday morning on 3rd and Walnut Street at the Rockport Inn, which we're told by viewers is a local landmark.

The owner of the inn tells 14 News she believes the fire started in the kitchen and then spread. She also says part of the first floor collapsed during the fire.

Several fire departments were called in to help put out the flames.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

