Firefighters battle blaze at Rockport Inn

Crews responded to a fire in Spencer Co.

Dispatch says the fire broke out Thursday morning on 3rd and Walnut Street at the Rockport Inn, which we're told by viewers is a local landmark.

The owner of the inn tells 14 News she believes the fire started in the kitchen and then spread. She also says part of the first floor collapsed during the fire.

“My whole life is in there..”

I’m talking now with the owner of the inn. She and her daughter heard something last night, saw the fire and ran in to get the guests out of the inn.. pic.twitter.com/Ln5qX7fGaP — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) April 12, 2018

The good news here: everyone is OK and the owners say they will rebuild. pic.twitter.com/vpTjl0eauf — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) April 12, 2018

Several fire departments were called in to help put out the flames.

Update from Ohio Co. Fire Chief- They’re still working to put hot spots out and a big problem they had was dealing with the old flooring in the building.

“our main concern is firefighter safety” pic.twitter.com/UbBjoJHy5I — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) April 12, 2018

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

