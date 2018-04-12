Crews battling fire at Rockport Inn

Crews are at the scene of a fire in Spencer Co.

Dispatch says the fire broke out Thursday morning on 3rd and Walnut Street at the Rockport Inn, which we're told by viewers is a local landmark.

At last check, dispatch says it is a "fully involved" fire and four fire departments are at the scene.

We are working to get more details and we'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.