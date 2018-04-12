Watch Now on Sunrise: Groovy 70's, Syria Decision,

Dispatch says the fire broke out Thursday morning on 3rd and Walnut Street at the Rockport Inn, which we're told by viewers is a local landmark.More >>
State police say a Henderson man is in jail after a chase. According to KSP, troopers were conducting a checkpoint Tuesday night on US 60 East, near Spottsville.More >>
The conversation continues on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing between Evansville and Henderson. For the first time Wednesday, the project team held an open house style meeting to hear from the Henderson community.More >>
“I drive by here almost every day and I can see my grandson just playing and my daughter,” Rebecca Harris recalled. Barely a month has gone by since a fire killed four family members in the Whisper Meadows community of Union County. Only days after that, two more men died in a separate trailer fire in Uniontown. Now county leaders are drafting a new ordinance that could save lives. When a fire breaks out, every second counts. That time is especially important when it i...More >>
School officials in Union County have banned students from using cell phones during class.?More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
James Osgood was convicted of murdering, raping and torturing Tracy Brown eight years ago.More >>
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
