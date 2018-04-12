Watch Now on Sunrise: Groovy 70's, Syria Decision, - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch Now on Sunrise: Groovy 70's, Syria Decision,

(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) -

FINALLY: Temps will rocket into the 70's today and close to 80 on Friday under mostly sunny skies. There will be a chance thunderstorms late Friday through early Saturday. Byron has the forecast.

U-S SYRIA RESPONSE: All eyes are on Syria as the U.S continues to weigh its response to the country's alleged chemical attack over the weekend. In a tweet Wednesday, President Trump warned Russia, Syria's ally, to quote, "get ready" for "nice and new and smart" missiles to hit Syria.

Playoff hockey it coming to the Ford Center in Evansville.  Lauren Artino will be live on Sunrise, with details on how you can watch it for free.

    Crews battle blaze at Rockport Inn

    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-04-12 13:28:25 GMT
    (Source: Darren Ewing, Rockport Street superintendent)(Source: Darren Ewing, Rockport Street superintendent)

    Dispatch says the fire broke out Thursday morning on 3rd and Walnut Street at the Rockport Inn, which we're told by viewers is a local landmark.

  • KSP: Man led troopers on chase after speeding away from checkpoint

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:35:50 GMT
    Joseph McGovern, 49. (Henderson Co. Detention Center)Joseph McGovern, 49. (Henderson Co. Detention Center)
    Joseph McGovern, 49. (Henderson Co. Detention Center)Joseph McGovern, 49. (Henderson Co. Detention Center)

    State police say a Henderson man is in jail after a chase. According to KSP, troopers were conducting a checkpoint Tuesday night on US 60 East, near Spottsville. 

  • I-69 Ohio River Crossing Community Discussion comes to Henderson

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-04-12 01:40:21 GMT
    Henderson community shares concerns about I-69 Ohio River Crossing options with the Project Team. (WFIE)Henderson community shares concerns about I-69 Ohio River Crossing options with the Project Team. (WFIE)
    Henderson community shares concerns about I-69 Ohio River Crossing options with the Project Team. (WFIE)Henderson community shares concerns about I-69 Ohio River Crossing options with the Project Team. (WFIE)

    The conversation continues on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing between Evansville and Henderson. For the first time Wednesday, the project team held an open house style meeting to hear from the Henderson community.

