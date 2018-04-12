Thunderbolts & Mayhem Drop Playoff Puck, Tomorrow Night

For the first time in 6 years, playoff hockey returns to Evansville as the Thunderbolts take on the Macon Mayhem on Thursday at 7:15. General admission is free of charge thanks to E is for Everyone. The Thunderbolts have won 3 of their 7 meetings with the Mayhem this season. In the last 4 meeting have gone to overtime. The Bolts have been playing their best hockey of the season down the regular season stretch, going 8-2-2 in their last 12 games. The offense has been led by Nick Lazorko who has 7 goals and 14 points in the 12 game span. The offense of Lazorko along with returning ECHL call-ups Jackson Leef and Tyler Deresky will be crucial in breaking the Macon defense led by goaltender Charlie Finn, who in 6 games against the Thunderbolts has amassed a .935 save percentage. This all provides an exciting matchup for Evansville as they look to dethrone the defending President’s Cup champions.

