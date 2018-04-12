Otters to Continue Annual Partnership with Jacob's Village

The Evansville Otters and Jacob’s Village announced the continuation of a partnership for the 13th annual exhibition game on May 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the Southern Illinois Miners to benefit Jacob’s Village.

“This event has raised over $180,000 to support Jacob’s Village. Our goal is to hit $200,000 this year,” said Jacob’s Village Development Director Laura Hurt.

The mission of Jacob's Village is to develop a safe, walk-able neighborhood community where people with disabilities and older adults can find meaningful relationships, housing that is affordable and accessible, and activities that encourage active minds and bodies.

As a part of the benefit, the Otters will host a "Diamond Dash" sponsored by Tracy Zeller Jewelry. The dash will give every woman over the age of 18 an opportunity to go onto the field to a player, but only a selected 25 tickets will have the chance during the game to dash for a $1,000 Tracy Zeller Jewelry shopping spree.

The game will also include free popcorn (while supplies last), door prizes, clowns and more.

“We would like to invite all of the Evansville community to come out Friday, May 4, to enjoy exciting Otters’ baseball, the $1,000 Diamond Dash, and to support a great cause. It’s really a fun night,” said Hurt.

Tickets for this year's game may be purchased at all G.D. Ritzy's locations, Bosse Field and Jacob's Village beginning Friday. The Bosse Field box office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website at www.jacobsvillage.org.

Opening Night is May 11 when the Otters open the regular season at Bosse Field against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m.

The Otters are looking forward to having fans join the affordable, family-fun this season at historic Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.Season tickets, group outing packages, and single game tickets are on sale now for the 2018 season.

Single game tickets can be purchased online at evansvilleotters.com, by phone at 812-435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

