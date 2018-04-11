Castle plays against Mater Dei in boy H.S. baseball - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Castle plays against Mater Dei in boy H.S. baseball

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Castle and Mater Dei faced off in boys high school baseball.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly