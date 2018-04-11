Castle boasts seven student-athlete signings

It was the first day of the spring national signing period, and several student-athletes in the Tri-State took part.

At Castle, a whopping seven Knights' signed their names on the dotted line.

Girls basketball star Jalaya Dowell and tennis ace Madison Devillez are both headed to Bellarmine.

Swimming shark Alex Montgomery has signed with New York University.

Track star Ethan Jones will run for Rose Hulman.

Soccer savant Carson Reed will be on the pitch for Trine University next year, and two dazzlers on the diamond, Zach Wagner and Cale Mattingly, will play college baseball.

Mattingly will play at Hanover and Wagner at Anderson.

Congratulations to all seven as they move on to college.

