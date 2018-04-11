I-69 Ohio River Crossing Community Discussion comes to Henderson

The conversation is continuing on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing between Evansville and Henderson.

For the first time Wednesday, the project team held an open-house style meeting to hear from the Henderson community.

Right now, the project team is considering three options. Each option costs about the same but is expected to come with ongoing costs to drivers in the form of a toll.

No matter which bridge option is chosen, a toll would be included to help with funding.

At Wednesday's meeting, people expressed several concerns including everything from lost homes and decreased property values to the potential for a toll bridge dividing the community.

Hands shot up around the room for those who say they travel north to Indiana multiple times a week for work or personal matters. With an estimated 80 percent of bridge traffic coming from locals, the concern is that paying to get to work each day would create a financial burden for some families.

The project team recorded all comments and remains optimistic.

"The big picture is eventually that's an interstate that should take you basically from Mexico to Canada. We're not close. We're not close to that happening. But it will be a new route, a new option," says Mindy Peterson with the project team.

The project team expects to make a decision on the best option this fall.

You still have plenty of time to talk with them about your concerns. There are four open house meetings left: two in Evansville and two in Henderson.

They are:

Tuesday, April 17, 3 – 5 p.m. at the Red Bank Library Branch, 120 S. Red Bank Rd.

Monday, April 30, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the McCollough Library Branch, 5115 Washington Ave.?

