Officials: $643-million for Vanderburgh Co. infrastructure

Vanderburgh County Commissioners made several announcements at Tuesday's state of the county meeting.

Leaders say hundreds of millions of dollars are needed to fund future infrastructure projects but the money isn't there.

The Vanderburgh County Commission with the help of the county engineer has come up with more than 60 infrastructure projects that need to be complete but that cost is $643-million.

It will take 225 years to complete those projects but of course, the county is working towards getting that money through federal grants.

One of the most costly projects is University Parkway.

Commissioners say this roadway extends from the Lloyd to Diamond where it dead ends and the vision is to take it to I-64.

In order to do that, a right of way must be bought.

Commissioners say our community is growing fast and in order to keep up with that growth projects like these need funding.

