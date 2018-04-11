Officials: $643-million for Vanderburgh Co. infrastructure

The conversation continues on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing between Evansville and Henderson. For the first time Wednesday, the project team held an open house style meeting to hear from the Henderson community.More >>
"I drive by here almost every day and I can see my grandson just playing and my daughter," Rebecca Harris recalled. Barely a month has gone by since a fire killed four family members in the Whisper Meadows community of Union County. Only days after that, two more men died in a separate trailer fire in Uniontown. Now county leaders are drafting a new ordinance that could save lives. When a fire breaks out, every second counts. That time is especially important when it i...
School officials in Union County have banned students from using cell phones during class.
Vanderburgh County Commissioners made several announcements at Tuesday's state of the county meeting.
The Newburgh Town Council is set to talk about some new ordinances and we're told changes could be coming.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
Heather Hendershot was watching television when her watched tipped her off that she was having a heart attack.
