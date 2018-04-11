Smokers in Newburgh may have fewer places to light up

The Newburgh Town Council is set to talk about some new ordinances and we're told changes could be coming.

There are two different smoking ordinances on the agenda.

One has to do with smoking in public buildings around town. The other has to do with putting a ban on smoking in public parks.

The current ordinance hasn't been updated in more than 20 years.

We're learning the town council didn't make any changes when the state-wide ban on smoking public buildings went into place.

Officials tell us they are hoping to get rid of the current ordinance and replace it with the state's code related to smoking in government buildings.

The second ordinance will put a ban on smoking, including e-cigarettes, in any park facility.

We're told the parks board requested this ordinance.

