Bosse basketball star signs with the University of Indianapolis

Spring sports athletes are signing to play at the next level.

There were several signings in the Tri-State, and Bosse basketball star Jaylin Chinn was one of those.

Chinn received an offer two weeks ago from the University of Indianapolis, and on Wednesday, Chinn made it official signing his national letter of intent to play for head coach Stan Gouard and the Greyhounds.

Chinn scored over 1,000 points for the Bulldogs and helped lead Bosse to two class 3-A state runners-up his sophomore and senior seasons as well as a whopping 74 wins in his four years.

He was also awarded the Trester Mental attitude award at the conclusion of this year's state championship game.

