Local communities react to new pension bill

Change is on the way for pensions of new teachers.

Senate Bill 151 creates a hybrid type 401-K retirement plan for all new teachers starting in 2019 and later. It has some Western Kentucky school districts worried about staffing.

"This new system I think will be probably less generous than the current system so I know that will have some sort of implication," Nick Brake, the superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools, said. "I know that colleges of education are reporting decreasing numbers. I think Western which is the largest provider for teachers in this part of the state has had a 50 percent drop in their college of education enrollment."

There is some change for current teachers and retirees. SB 151 puts a cap on sick days.

"Really think about what the future of a classroom would be like for teachers who don't have the defined benefit contribution plan that current teachers do," Kirk Haynes a teacher at Owensboro Middle School South said.

Now that the bill is signed, Brake says the district needs to move on looking at what can be changed.

"Advocating for education funding," Brake said. "Advocating for having the override of these vetoes that will allow us to have a budget."

Brake says dozens of teachers will head to Frankfort Friday doing just that.

"They've vowed to do their job even better now," Brake said. "And they vow to continue to support the students and to educate the students. So I'm definitely in their corner."

I also reached out to Henderson and Daviess County schools.

Both will send some teachers for rallies planned in Frankfort this weekend keeping enough teachers in town so classes aren't canceled.

