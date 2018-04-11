Union Co. leaders looking to require fire protection at rental properties

Barely a month has gone by since a fire killed four family members in the Whisper Meadows community of Union County.

Only days after that, two more men died in a separate trailer fire in Uniontown.

Now county leaders are drafting a new ordinance that could save lives.

When a fire breaks out, every second counts. That time is especially important when it involves a trailer.

Family members of the Whispering Meadows victims tell 14 News there were no smoke detectors inside.

“We (were) sitting on the couch and he said what's that noise, said it sounded like fire truck, about that time, a white fire truck went by, 10 minutes later, my daughter was banging on my door, I said hold on Haylee, I'm trying to unlock the door, she's screaming, she said Momma, Mikaylin and Brason’s dead, I said don't tell me that,” Harris recalled.

Now there's hardly any sign of the sadness surrounding the property. The trailer has been torn down. 14 News was there as the mangled mess of debris was cleaned up and hauled away.

“I do know that trailer – it wasn't even worth living in,” Harris stated.

Only days later, in Uniontown, 2 more men were killed. The fire also filled their trailer.

Firefighters say they were also renting and do not believe they had working smoke detectors either.

Fiscal court is working on an ordinance which would require owners of all residential rental properties to install and maintain smoke detectors in all occupied properties. The same goes for carbon monoxide detectors.

“I'll be the first one to sign it,” Harris told 14 News.

Harris also says they're still waiting on the autopsy and investigative reports.

Donations can be made to Whitsell Funeral home for help cover the cost of headstones.

Meanwhile, the ordinance still needs to be finalized, read and voted on.

