Cannelton awarded grant to help pay for stormwater system upgrades

CANNELTON, IN (WFIE) -

The city of Cannelton was awarded nearly $520,000 to help pay for upgrades to its stormwater system.

According to Mayor Mary Snyder, the city plans to fix the drainage in several locations throughout the city that regularly flood.

She hopes to start work soon and be finished by winter.

