3,000+ skilled trade jobs need filled in Southern Indiana

New reports show more than 3,000 jobs are ready for the taking right now here in Southern Indiana and there's a push towards more skilled trade and technical jobs.

Vanderburgh County Commissioner, Bruce Ungethiem said, "What we've found out is a lot of those jobs are not requiring four-year college degree."

In fact, most of those jobs don't require and college education. Staff Quick in Evansville works to fill those spots.

Staff Quick Senior Consultant, Jena Eichler helps place people in those skilled labor jobs. Eichler said, " We provide all the training you need up front. So as long as you have the will to work we're going to place you somewhere."

On any given day she works to fill up to 50 positions. "Machine operators, packers, we have some welder positions available, other factory positions, shipping and receiving, things of that nature," said Eichler.

Eichler said most jobs start out well above minimum wage."The average rate for Evansville is about $10 an hour, but again we're temp to hire so once you do get hired full time for that position, it always increases."

County Commissioners worry that if these types of jobs go unfilled it will stunt the growth of the community. Which is why they are working with universities to push for a change. Ungethiem said, "We're trying to work with those educational areas to try to train folks to the jobs that are there."

Commissioners hope pushing more people towards these jobs will help both the economy and families.

Fore more information on Staff Quick, click here,

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.