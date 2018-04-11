New Daviess Co. program for inmates saves tax payers money

A new program coming to the Daviess County Detention Center could help inmates while saving taxpayers money.

Inmates will start clearing trash and cleaning up highways starting on Thursday.

While the detention center has a crew that does other projects around the city and county, they've never had a roadside crew before.

The purpose will be to clean up the side of highways including state highways that may only be tended to a few times a year.

Officials with the jail tell us they will select inmates with non-violent crimes and make sure they are not a threat to the community.

They see the program as a benefit for the community.

"Mainly, save the taxpayers money. I mean, it's going to save a lot of money this way just because we won't have to pay the guys $15-$20 an hour to do the stuff these inmates can do for a lot cheaper," said Deputy Chris Isbill.

The inmates involved in the program are able to make a small hourly wage as well as get one day off of their sentence for every week they work.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.