Section of Boonville-New Harmony Rd. to close while Vectren crews replace utility poles

We have a traffic alert to pass on to drivers in Vanderburgh County.

Boonville-New Harmony Road is closed from Darmstadt Road to St. Joseph Avenue.

The section is expected to be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday until April 27.

Vectren crews are in the area replacing electric utility poles.

