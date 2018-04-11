Section of Boonville-New Harmony Rd. to close while Vectren crew - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Section of Boonville-New Harmony Rd. to close while Vectren crews replace utility poles

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert to pass on to drivers in Vanderburgh County.

Boonville-New Harmony Road is closed from Darmstadt Road to St. Joseph Avenue.  

The section is expected to be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday until April 27.

Vectren crews are in the area replacing electric utility poles.  

