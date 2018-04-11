KY Secretary of State visits North Middle School

North Middle School students in Henderson got a special visit on Wednesday.

The Secretary of State, Alison Lundergan Grimes, came to congratulate two students who recently won her award.

The contest is for the best slogans which encourage people to vote. North Middle had two winners who took home first and third place,

Ryan Holland was awarded $400 for his slogan, "Your opinion means so much more than what you thought it was before! Vote!" He won third place.

Kylie Titzer won $1,000 for her slogan, "Make your mark. Do your part. Don't forget to vote smart."

The annual slogan contest is open to all Kentucky 6th through 8th-grade students

May 22 is the primary with the general election to follow on November 6.

