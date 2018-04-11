Winds will blow storms our way by Saturday.

The sun finally appeared on Wednesday--as forecast--and teamed up with a strong southerly wind to ramp temperatures up into the mid 60's. Warmer air is waiting in the wings for Friday, but the wind will continue into the weekend. Forecast winds for Thursday will blow at 15-20 mph out of the south:

Wind gusts will be stronger, over 30 mph at times:

Temperatures will surge into the mid 70's on Thursday with plenty of sunshine:

Friday will also be warm..about 10 degrees above normal. Clouds will increase as the day wears on:

A cold front will deliver showers and some thunderstorms overnight Friday into the first half of Saturday:

While the severe risk is low at this point, we'll have to monitor as we get closer to the weekend. Heavy rainfall may be a concern if the system stalls out over the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.