Dale Town Council approves industrial zoning for area proposed for coal conversion facility

The land where a proposed coal conversion facility would be built in Dale has been approved for industrial zoning.

PREVIOUS: Thousand of jobs could come to the Tri-State with new coal conversion facility]

According to Tom Utter, Executive Director of the Lincolnland Economic Development Corp., the Dale Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve industrial zoning for more than 500 acres recently annexed into the town for a new coal conversion facility.

The facility would sit just north of County Road 2000, South of County Road 2100 and West of County Road 500.

We're told the investment would mean more than 2,000 thousand construction jobs and 225 permanent high skilled jobs.

When finished, they say the facility would be used to convert coal into diesel fuel, Naphtha and other products.

Utter says it's not clear when construction could begin. He says a construction permit application has been filed, but that it requires months of site investigations.

We'll keep you updated.

