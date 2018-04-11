OPD: Suspect who stole car with child inside identified

Owensboro police have identified the suspect in a kidnapping and a pair of vehicle theft incidents.

Police say officers responded Tuesday afternoon to the 3500 block of Frederica Street to check out a report about a vehicle that was stolen with a child inside from Franey's Food Mart.

According to the police report, a grandmother went into the store to buy some gummy bears for her grandson when a man, now identified as 19-year-old Jordan Terry, stole her car with her grandson still inside.

Thankfully, police say Terry released the child not far from where the car was stolen.

The stolen vehicle is a maroon, 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera with Kentucky license plate 201RVK.

Police say they were able to Terry as the suspect during the investigation into another vehicle that Terry tried to steal before the grandmother's car. We're told he wasn't able to steal that one because the car had a manual transmission.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

