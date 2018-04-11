OPD: Suspect stole car with child inside

Owensboro police are looking for the suspect in a kidnapping and vehicle theft.

Police say officers responded Tuesday afternoon to the 3500 block of Frederica Street to check out a report about a vehicle that was stolen with a child inside from Franey's Food Mart.

Thankfully, we're told the suspect released the child not far from where the car was stolen.

A description of the suspect is not available right now, but police say detectives have identified a person of interest in the case.

The stolen vehicle is a maroon, 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera with Kentucky license plate 201RVK.

Anyone with information about this should call the Owensboro Police Department.

