2nd wave of flu season is here

There's good and bad news about this flu season:

The good news, doctors Vanderburgh County say those flu numbers are down.

The bad news, they say the parents of babies and toddlers need to be on the lookout for symptoms of a second strain of the flu virus, Influenza B.

At Saint Vincent Northside Crossing, doctors say they've treated a lot of kids who caught the flu. More than in years past.

"We had a lot of parents worried about it, we tested a lot of kids. We did find positives but luckily, we did find a lot of negatives as well. It was just a rough season," says Doctor Erin Harpenau.

That comes as no surprise to many of us who've been sick this winter or know someone who has.

And the cold weather we're seeing lately isn't helping people kick those colds. Possibly making them susceptible to a second strain of the virus going around.

Doctors say its Influenza B, which is usually not as severe as Influenza A, but can cause problems for babies and toddlers.

"The flu usually hits the younger kids a little harder. They have smaller airways and get bogged down by the congestion than older kids.." says Doctor Harpenau.

Unfortunately, researchers say they don't know how bad this second wave of the flu season can be.

That's why doctors say it’s not too late to get your flu shot, and, at Northside crossing, doctors are still giving those booster shots for kids.

"We're seeing less positive tests, less kids coming in with the flu bug hopefully getting towards the end of flu season. Hopefully, if our weather would cooperate," says Doctor Harpenau.

