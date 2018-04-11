Watch Now on Sunrise: From Frosty to Awesome, Bevin Signs Public Pension Bill

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14 NEWS Sunrise!

FROSTY, THEN AWESOME: It'll be chilly early with temps in the mid 30's under clear skies. We will finally turn the corner today stretching into the 60's under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temps will hit the 70's on Thursday and close to 80 degrees on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

KY PENSION BILL SIGNED: Defying the vocal objections of teachers, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed a bill into law that makes changes to the state's troubled public pension systems. He announced the signing on a Louisville radio station. The law preserves most benefits for current and retired teachers but moves new hires into a hybrid plan that puts less risk on the state.

