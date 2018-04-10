Mayor's Cup soccer match to help raise money for YMCA

The University of Evansville is set to host the Mayor's Cup this Thursday, where the team will go head-to-head on the pitch against USI.

The event, which has been held on and off since 2003, partners up with the local YMCA to raise money for after school soccer programs. Last season, the Aces and Screaming Eagles raised $2,163.

Both teams had successful runs in fall play, UE going 11-8-2 with an appearance in the MVC tournament semifinals. Southern Indiana held an 11-7-1 record in the fall, advancing to the championship of the 2017 GLVC tournament.

Although an unlikely pairing of a Division 1 and Division 2 school, there is no question everyone involved understands the reason behind the game.

"It gives us a chance to come together as east and west, and really provide an opportunity for the YMCA and the outreach program here to get some funds to hopefully help with the sport of soccer and some areas of town that may be wouldn't have the opportunities otherwise," explained Aces coach Marshall Ray.

The Mayor's Cup kicks off Thursday night at 5:30. Tickets are $5 and the first 200 fans will receive a free T-Shirt.

