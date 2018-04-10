USI holds 12th 'Walk A Mile In Her Shoes' event

A movement to help raise awareness to violence against women.

USI hosted the 12th annual "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" event. Men wore high heels and walked around campus, a literal interpretation of the old expression.

The walk is designed as a way for people to publicly commit to prevent gender violence. We talked with some students on campus who say it's a great reminder of what some women go through every day.

Organizers say the event had great turnout and they plan to do it again next year.

