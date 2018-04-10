4-yr-old helps raise thousands of dollars for St. Jude Hospital

A four-year-old and his mother are back from at trip to St. Jude in Memphis, but they weren't there for treatment.

Case Howard is just like any other four year old, he loves superheroes. Now, some might consider Case a superhero.

After hearing about St. Jude Research Hospital on the radio, Case started asking questions.

"I think he was more than anything curious," explained his mother Heather. "I think that he could read that it was about the kids. He didn't understand why the kids were there. He didn't understand why they were sick. And he really didn't understand why a lot of them didn't have any hair."

His mom Heather explained what St. Judes does and that families didn't need to pay money to stay there.

"I explained that people like us can give money and the parents can just spend time with their kids and not have to worry about that aspect," Heather said. "Then at that point he was like, I wanna give them money, but he didn't have any money."

But, like any superhero, Case tackled that obstacle head-on.

"Sell some candy and have some yard sale," Case said.

He sold candy, had a yard sale, and even sold the eggs from his family's chickens. And with the help of some sponsors, raised a surprising $3,000.

Case and his family delivered the big donation to St. Judes last week along with his fighting spirit.

"That feeling sets in and you never want to go through that yourself," explained Heather. "But I sucked it up and we went on. And by the end of it you're just happy because all that that hospital is doing for those kids-it's amazing."

Now he's back to being a superhero at home, showing those who know him that with the right motivation and a sense of responsibility, even a four-year-old can make a difference.

