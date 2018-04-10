Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra looking for new music director

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra is looking for a new music director.

The position will be left vacant by Maestro Alfred Savia following the 2019-2020 season.

A search committee has finalized the position description and the opening has been shared with the League of American Orchestras and the Conductor's Guild.

Candidate applications will be accepted through June 1, 2018. The search committee plans to review applications through the summer and early fall.

A slate of qualified candidates will be invited to conduct the orchestra at public performances during the 2019-2020 season.

The 11 member search committee includes Thomas Josenhans, Emily Britton, Rocc Erickson, Jennifer Farney, Greg Olsen, Richard Curby, Rita Eykamp, Mark Powers, Joyse Rivers, Kirsten Wagmeister, and Cynthia Wolfe.

You can find the position listing and learn how to apply here.

