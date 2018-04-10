New app will help Indiana doctors fight opioid epidemic

The newest weapon in the fight against opioid abuse in Indiana fits into a physician's palm.

Thanks to a $230,000 grant from the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, medical professionals are working on an app that will help doctors when it comes to the best practices for prescribing for pain medicine.

The Indiana State Medical Association is working on the development right now and plans to roll it out for doctors in the next six months.

We spoke with one doctor who said having something like this at their fingertips will make a world of difference.

"At the last legislative session, legislators are going to mandate physicians and advance practice providers have a certain number of CME or continuing medical education credit hours on an annual basis to renew their licenses," said Dr. Gina Huhnke. "Sometimes those educational hours are difficult to obtain, so I applaud the Indiana State Medical Association for taking the lead on developing this app to help physicians and advance practice providers."

The app's creation comes after the passing of Senate Bill 225, which requires doctors to have at least two hours of training on opioid prescription practices every two years.

That training often takes place in long lectures, so doctors are excited for a more "on the go" approach.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.