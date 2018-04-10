Groundbreaking held for million dollar playground in Evansville

The current Kids Kingdom Playground was built in 2004 and will be replaced with Mickey's Kingdom Playground near Evansville's Museum of Arts, History and Science.

Mickey's Kingdom will eventually be a place for kids of all abilities.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said the playground is named after an officer's daughter, Mykenna, who goes by Mickey. She has Prader - Willi Syndrome, which is a complex genetic condition that affects many parts of the body.

"To have it be called Mickey's Kingdom, it's pretty special to us because it kind of embodies Mickey's spirit," Mykenna's father, Sgt. Patrick Phernetton said. "She loves everybody, would always want to include everybody. She wanted to be just like somebody else."

"This is going to be 20,000 square feet," Bolin said. "It's going to be substantially taller than the original Kids Kingdom so it's more durable. It's going to have larger slides. We are going to have a swing that a wheelchair will lock into for kids that are bound or confined to a wheelchair. There is going to be a merry go round that will have multiple seats on it where you can lock a wheelchair in and other kids can be on the merry go round with them."

The 911 Gives Hope organization donated $320,000 toward the project. So far, we're told $1.4-million of the $1.8-million it costs to build the playground has been raised.

Work has already started on site utilities and building bathrooms to get the area ready for play. The current Kid's Kingdom draws about 100,000 people a year. The hope is that the new playground will do the same.

"We thought this is the ideal location right next to the river," Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. "We thought initially that if we could incorporate the river into the design, or at least having a view of it, we could really capitalize on this. The designers understood our vision and were able to do that."

"It's going to be a destination that people from all over the Tri-State can enjoy," Bolin said.

We're told the current Kids Kingdom Playground will remain open until Mickey's Kingdom is complete. Volunteers will be recruited for a community build September 14-23.

For information on how you can get involved, contact the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation at 812-435-6141.

Mickey's Kingdom Playground is set to open this fall.

