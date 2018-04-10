Vanderburgh State of the County reveals new data on jail and economy

It's no secret that Vanderburgh County has a jail overcrowding problem.

Tuesday at the Vanderburgh "State of the County" annual meeting, commissioners announced new data about the jail. Commissioners said the average felony filings are going up and that's the bad news.

Vanderburgh Co. Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem said, "Who are the inmates that we have? Why are they there? How long have they been there? So we can get an idea of how we need to expand."

The prosecutor is currently working 18 murder cases in Vanderburgh County commissioners said this is considerably higher than in the past.

"We've got those numbers now, we're going to be looking over them, trying to understand how big an addition might be, how much it might cost," said Ungethiem.

The cost to expand the jail will average $50,000 to $70,000 per inmate,with more than 800 inmates, that's going to average $40 to $56 million dollars.

Sheriff Wedding said it has to happen to keep the bad guys off the streets. "As a sheriff, I welcome arrests. If my law enforcement is out there working. We're going to accept every one of them. Because if someone is committing a crime against the people of my community, I want there to be a consequence."

Several businesses saw financial boosts in the last year including county owned Burdette Park. More than 100 thousand people rented out the lodges , and 30% were from out of town.

Plus the I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road utility projects will help bring more business to the area.

\"When those folks come in, and they say I need "x" number of acres that already have the utilities there, we have that to offer to them," Bruce Ungethiem said.

