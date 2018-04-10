Jasper weighing options on building demolitions

The city is looking to tear down the old power plant on 15th Street, but the process is taking a bit longer than expected.

The city of Jasper initially hoped that one company would demolish both the 15th Street Power Plant and the Hoosier Desk Building, but it doesn't look like that's the case anymore.

The Utility Service Board decided not to accept any of the 14 bids submitted for the project in favor of going back to the drawing board. The hope was that if the same company could demolish both buildings the cost would be lower.

But since the city couldn't find an option that took care of both the plant and the Hoosier Desk Building, they're now looking at two separate demolitions.

Bud Hauersperger, the general manager for utilities says that they have a company in mind to take down the plant, now they just need to present their bid to the Utilities Service Board at their April 16th meeting. And bids for the Hoosier Desk building are still being taken.

