City commission hears plans for Castlen Dog Park

A dog park in Owensboro has been in the works for several years, But on Tuesday, supporters got the chance to share their plans with the city commission.

The group wanted the commission's approval for the dog park at Yewell's Heritage Park off Byers Road. And while that didn't quite happen, they seem optimistic about the future.

The Castlen Dog Park has already been fully funded with donations of money, labor, and goods from around the community. And even though several commissioners showed their support for the dog sanctuary, the commission would still need to vote on it.

And City Manager Bill Parrish said that they could not consider this project until the city budget is done next month.

Castlen Dog Park wouldn't need funding from the city other than maintenance, which would cost about $10,000 a year. And while there weren't any clear answers on Tuesday, the dog park supporters were encouraged.

Now if the commission did decide to vote on having a dog park in the city, they would have to go through two readings at commission meetings before voting.

