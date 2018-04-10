YWCA 'Unhappy Hour' aims to raise awareness on wage discrimination

On "Equal Pay Day" women across the nation are taking a stand to raise awareness of wage discrimination, even here in Evansville.

For the 7th year, the YWCA is hosting an event to bring awareness to the wage gap between men and women. CEO of the YWCA Erika Taylor says this is the second time they've hosted an Unhappy Hour.

Taylor says that women on average make 80 cents for every dollar that a man makes, and in Indiana, that number is closer to 76 cents. When you break that statistic down to just the Evansville area, the number is almost ten cents below the average.

"Here in the eighth congressional district it's actually 70.8% of every dollar earned by a man, so we want to raise awareness about this because it is a family issue, not just a woman's issue," said Taylor.

For that reason, members from the YWCA took the streets to for "Equal Pay Day."

"We didn't make it up, it's a national event, and unfortunately we still have this event," said Taylor. "Someday when women's wages do catch up to men's, which is estimated to be around 2054 at the rate we're going now, we can stop having this event."

They sold lemonade along Main Street in downtown Evansville, $1 for men and 75 cents for women, to illustrate the difference in earnings.

"Women's wages are behind and that means that women have less money for groceries, they have less money to invest in their children's college fund, they have less money to invest in retirement, so it's a family economic issue not just a women's issue," said Taylor. "It's a society issue."

Taylor says that local women have a significant part to play in this battle for wage equality. She asked that employers review their pay practices and that women speak up when they feel they are being discriminated against.

"When we're raising awareness as a community, our lawmakers will listen," said Taylor.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.