Man arrested in connection with January shooting on Bedford Ave.

EPD Sargent Jason Cullum confirms members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in early 2018.

Sgt. Cullum says, Noah Coleman, was wanted in connection with the January 1, 2018 shooting on Bedford Avenue.

[Previous: Name of driver who died from gunshot released]

Coleman was the other person involved with the shooting, who hadn't been picked up. Cullum says Coleman led EPD on a short chase last week.

Cullum stated it was a brief chase that ended with Coleman crashing and fleeing the scene and wasn’t located. He says this is how they knew Coleman was in the area.

We will update this story with more information when it is available.

