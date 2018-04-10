McCarty names pieces of UE coaching staff

University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of three individuals to his first coaching staff with the Purple Aces.

McCarty has tabbed Terrence Commodore and Chris Sparks as assistant coaches while adding Logan Baumann as the director of basketball operations. The final assistant coach spot will be announced soon.

Commodore comes to Evansville following a 3-year stint at his alma mater, Eastern Kentucky. He joined the Colonels’ staff as the video coordinator/director of player personnel in 2015-16 before spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach.

In his first season on the EKU staff, Commodore helped to develop some of the top talent in the Ohio Valley Conference. Nick Mayo was a first team all-OVC player for the second season in a row in 2016-17 while he also directed freshman Asante Gist to the OVC All-newcomer team that season.

From 2007-11, he worked at the university of Kentucky as a graduate assistant/program assistant. In his time at UK, the wildcats made the Elite 8 in 2010 and the Final Four in 2011. His responsibilities included on-campus recruiting, film breakdown, player development and assisting with scouting reports. He assisted in the recruiting process of former Wildcat players John Wall, Eric Bledsoe, Demarcus Cousins, Brandon Knight and Darius Miller.

A 2007 graduate of EKU, Commodore received his Bachelor’s Degree in physical education with an emphasis in sports administration. He completed his master’s degree in sports leadership from Kentucky in 2011.

“I am excited to add Terrence to our staff; he is a tenacious, exciting young coach,” McCarty said. “Being from Kentucky and having an extensive background there, he really gives us a good presence in this region. Terrence is a savvy recruiter; a real go-getter. He truly loves the game and will be great with our guys.”

Logan Baumann will serve as the Purple Aces director of basketball operations. He worked on the staff at the University of Louisville for the past three seasons, most recently as the senior director of video operations. He started his career as the assistant video coordinator with the Cardinals.

Baumann earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from UofL in 2015 and was a student manager during his college career. During the cardinals’ 2013 NCAA championship season, Baumann transitioned from a manager to a walk on, playing in one game during that year. He averaged 17.3 points per game in his senior season at Ohio County high school in Hartford, KY. And was the 2012 third region player of the year.

“Logan brings a wealth of experience and energy to our program,” McCarty said. “He is the first one here and the last one to leave each day. Logan helps us in so many ways and is very well-respected around the industry. I am very excited about what he brings to the staff.”

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.