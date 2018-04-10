Men's Golf closes regular season with 5th place finish

The University of Evansville men's golf team earned a fifth-place finish at the Tennessee State Big Blue Intercollegiate at The Presidents Reserve course at Hermitage Golf Club in Old Hickory, Tenn.

Evansville recorded a 300 in the final round on Tuesday after opening the intercollegiate with rounds of 296 and 291 on Monday. The Purple Aces three-round total of 887 was a stroke ahead of Detroit Mercy who finished in sixth. UT - Martin led the tournament wire-to-wire, concluding the intercollegiate with a two-day total of 856 (287 - 287 - 282).

For the first time in his collegiate career, freshman Spencer Wagner led the way for Evansville in a tournament. Wagner recorded his best single round as a Purple Ace with a one-over 72 in the final round of the intercollegiate, giving the freshman a three-round total of 220 (73 - 75 - 72), placing Wagner in a tie for 17th.

Senior Tyler Gray followed just a stroke behind Wagner with a three-round total of 221 (73 - 72 - 76) as Gray finished the intercollegiate in a tie for 22nd.

Finishing in a tie for 30th was the Aces' duo of Noah Reese and Cameron Weyer. Both Reese and Weyer finished the tournament with totals of 225 as Reese opened the intercollegiate with rounds of 75 and 71 before recording a 79 on Tuesday, while Weyer remained consistent throughout the tournament, carding 75s in all three rounds.

Competing as an individual, Jessie Brumley finished in a tie for 44th after tallying back-to-back 76s on the first day before carding a 79 in the final round of Tuesday.

Matthew Ladd concluded the intercollegiate with a 77 in the final round, placing him in a tie for 44th. Ladd finished the three-round tournament with a total of 232 (82 - 73 - 77).

Closing the tournament in a tie for 58th was junior Gabe Rohleder who competed as an individual and totaled a two-day score of 238 (75 - 80 - 83). Just two strokes behind Rohleder was another individual in sophomore Robert Waggoner who closed the intercollegiate with a final-round 79 to give him a three-round total of 240 (84 - 77 - 79) and put him in a tie for 64th.

Evansville has a weekend off from competition before competing in the MVC Championship in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on April 23 and 24.

