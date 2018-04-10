Background check requirements changing for Indiana schools

New background check requirements are coming for Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation employees and schools across the state.

According to EVSC officials, changes to a state law will now require all school corporations to conduct an expanded criminal background check on employees at least once every five years. This includes all school staff, not just teachers.

EVSC officials said the state is allowing schools to phase in that change over time. A background check is already conducted on EVSC employees at the time they are first employed.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.