Aces look to bounce back in Tennessee

Originally scheduled to be a doubleheader, the University of Evansville and UT Martin will tangle in a single game on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Martin, Tenn.

Evansville played well in its weekend series against Missouri State, but dropped its three contests by a total of five runs. The Bears rallied for a 4-1 win in nine innings in the opener of the series on Friday before pushing across the winning run in the eighth frame of game two. MSU clinched the series sweep on Saturday with a 4-3 win as they scored twice in the top of the 7th inning.

Morgan Florey had another nice weekend of action for the Purple Aces, racking up 22 strikeouts in 16 innings of action. On Saturday, she struck out the side in the first inning and, in doing so, reached 600 for her career. She became just the second player in program history to reach the mark.

At the plate, Mea Adams was UE’s top hitter. Adams registered four hits in 10 at-bats while walking twice, recording an RBI and scoring a run. In Friday’s series opener, Adams went 1-3 from the plate with a walk and a run scored. She had a big game in the second contest of the doubleheader, notching two hits in four at-bats with an RBI and another walk. Her single in the seventh inning sent the game to extras, plating the tying run. She finished with another 1-3 effort on Saturday.

Freshman Jaime Nurrenbern made her presence known in game two against the Bears. She entered the game with her team trailing by three runs, but kept the Bears at bay as the Aces made their comeback before falling in extras. She tossed five innings and allowed just two runs, one earned, on two hits. She also posted a double and walk in the game while batting.

UT Martin enters the game with a 19-22 mark and are 4-6 through their first ten Ohio Valley Conference matchups. The Skyhawks are led by Jodie Duncan, who is batting .323 while Alli Fulcher checks in at .308. They use their speed on base as their biggest weapon, racking up 88 stolen bases as a team in 2018. With 2.15 stolen bases per game, they rank 10th in the nation.

Courtesy: UE Athletics