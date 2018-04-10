Strange visitor in the skies over the Tri-State.

Something spectacular is about to happen in the skies over the Tri-State. Something that hasn't occurred very frequently for the last couple of weeks...the clouds will part on Wednesday to reveal the long-lost sun ! Southerly winds will team up with the sun to usher temperatures ever higher over the next several days. Our first prolonged taste of spring is at hand (or at least 3 consecutive days worth). Skies will clear by early Wednesday and temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60's in the afternoon:

By Thursday, south winds will kick up to 15 to 20 mph and propel even milder air into the Tri-State. Our first care-free 70-degree day since February (last Tuesday doesn't count since we had severe weather). In fact, we had 3 70-degree days in February and NONE in March.

Our warmest day of the week and year will come on Friday as we push into the upper 70's. Rain will hustle in from the west on Saturday, nipping our warm-up in the bud. Best chance for rain and some thunderstorms will arrive on Saturday morning and afternoon:

The Climate Prediction Center's 10-day outlook for next week is calling for another round of cooler temps:

...and more rain to add to our already waterlogged year:

