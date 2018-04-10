Police release surveillance photos of Evansville arson suspect - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

We have an update on an arson investigation in Evansville.

Police have released pictures of the suspect who broke into B&M Electronics on Covert Avenue back in March. He was wearing a pink hoodie with the word Louisville on it at the time of the fire.

Officers say he took several items and then set the building on fire to hide the burglary.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. 

