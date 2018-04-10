Police release surveillance photos of Evansville arson suspect

We have an update on an arson investigation in Evansville.

Police have released pictures of the suspect who broke into B&M Electronics on Covert Avenue back in March. He was wearing a pink hoodie with the word Louisville on it at the time of the fire.

EPD still investigating the March 27th burglary/ arson at B&M Electronics store. If you recognize this man, call WeTip or EPD. pic.twitter.com/rjRFi9cHA9 — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) April 10, 2018

Officers say he took several items and then set the building on fire to hide the burglary.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.